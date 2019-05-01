South Africa: Asa Names 5 Teams for IAAF World Relays in Japan

Cape Town — A 22-member final team has been unveiled by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for the IAAF World Relays to be held in Yokohama, Japan between May 11-12 .

The national team, consisting of 14 men and 8 women, will compete in the men's and women's 4x100m events, as well as the men's 4x200m and men's 4x400m events, and the mixed 4x400m.

The men's 4x100m squad, led by SA record holder Akani Simbine, also features the likes of fellow sub-10 second sprinter Simon Magakwe, former IAAF World Championships 200m bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana and consistent speedster Emile Erasmus.

Simbine and Jobodwana will also spearhead a strong 4x200m team, while SA champion Gardeo Isaacs will lead the men's 4x400m squad.

The women's 4x100m team, meanwhile, features the likes of national record holder Carina Horn, SA champion Tebogo Mamatu and hurdler Rikenette Steenkamp.

Though there will be no women's 4x400m team, Justine Palframan, Wenda Nel and Zeney van der Walt will join Isaacs, Thapelo Phora and Pieter Conradie in the mixed 4x400m event.

Aside from world junior 400m hurdles champion Van der Walt, the squad includes teenagers Sinesipho Dambile and Rose Xeyi, who will have a chance to gain valuable experience by competing alongside the country's elite senior stars in the short sprint relays.

"We have assembled the strongest squad possible to contest the podium finishes in our first participation. ASA is confident that each individual knows what's at stake and fly the flag high," said Aleck Skhosana, President of ASA.

Source: Sport24