South Africa: Sharks Retain Bosch At 10 for Crucial Crusaders Clash

Cape Town — Curwin Bosch will start at flyhalf for the Sharks for the second consecutive week after coach Robert du Preez made minimal changes to his side to face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.

Thomas du Toit will revert to the loosehead side of the scrum in place of Beast Mtawarira who has returned home through injury, while Coenie Oosthuizen starts at tighthead prop.

Ruan Botha, after making his comeback from injury last week off the bench, will start this match at lock with Hyron Andrews dropping to the bench.

There is just one change in the backline, Louis Schreuder returns to the starting line-up and will take back the captaincy armband worn by Mtawarira against the Waratahs.

The match kicks off at 09:35 SA time.

Teams

Crusaders

TBA

Sharks

15. Aphelele Fassi, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Louis Schreuder (captain), 8. Daniel du Preez, 7. Jean-Luc du Preez, 6. Philip van der Walt, 5. Ruan Botha, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 1. Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Mzamo Majola, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Jacques Vermeulen, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Robert du Preez, 23. Marius Louw

Source: Sport24