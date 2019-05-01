Kenya: 21 Million Kenyans Register for Huduma Namba

More than 21 million Kenyans have so far registered for the National Integrated Information System (Niims), popularly known as Huduma Namba, Information Communication Technology Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng' has said.

Mr Ochieng said the registration of such a high number in 27 days shows that more Kenyans have embraced the programme, and expressed confidence that more will register by the May 17 deadline.

Mr Ochieng' was speaking at the Kenya School of Government during the graduation of 400 ICT interns under the Presidential Digital Programme. He said the government is determined to register all Kenyans.

He disclosed that 230 ICT interns have been deployed to ensure the success of the programme.

"We thank the interns for a well job done," he said, assuring Kenyans that the data will be protected from hacking or unauthorised access.

DATA SAFETY

He said the Cabinet has approved a data protection policy that will be submitted to Parliament for scrutiny, adding that it addresses the concerns raised by other stakeholders.

He disclosed that 900 ICT interns have so far graduated since the programme was launched in 2017, adding that the next batch of interns will be hired to serve in different government units.

"We will hire the interns as ICT officers in the government in order to support the digital transformation," he said.

He said Kenya is among the countries leading in ICT use in the region, adding that investment in the sector will be scaled up.

Under the programme, it is not mandatory for Kenyans to register and the government cannot use the data to withhold any services or bar anyone from accessing public facilities.

In addition, the government cannot also share the collected information with international bodies.

INTERNS

ICT Authority Chief Executive Officer Katherine Getao asked Kenyans to embrace technology, saying it is the way to go in the current world.

The graduating batch underwent a 12-month internship and served in both the private and public sectors. The interns, the third lot under the programme, were also involved in the management of last year's national examinations.

The project targets fresh first and upper second class ICT graduates and prepares them to partner with local companies, multinationals and public sector players.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has urged the government to issue youths in northern Kenya with national identity cards to enable them register for Huduma Namba.

Mr Duale said the registration risks being slowed down in the region for lack of the vital document, which is required in registration.

Mr Duale, the Garissa Town MP, said youths whose data was captured in refugee camps were having problems getting national identity cards.