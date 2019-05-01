Kenya: Senator's Bodyguard Arrested After Losing Firearm in Embakasi

A police officer attached to Bomet Senator Christopher Lang'at is being detained at the Lang'ata police station for allegedly losing his firearm.

Mr Peter Sigey is said to have lost his gun following a robbery incident that took place at Pipeline-Ransami area, in Embakasi on Monday evening.

He was arrested after reporting about the robbery at Embakasi police station, but only said that he had lost Sh10,000. He made no mention of losing his firearm.

He was summoned after his superiors got wind that he had also lost his Ceska firearm of serial number B021194 which had 12 rounds of ammunition.

"He did not mention of loss of firearm until he was summoned by his seniors at the camp when they got wind that the officer had lost a firearm," read a report filed at the Lang'ata police station.

Investigations into the matter is ongoing.