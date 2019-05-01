South Africa: More Than 1 500 'Stuck' Miners Brought to Surface - Department

Only 262 of the 1 800 trapped miners now remain underground at Sibanye Stillwater in Rustenburg in the North West, the Department of Mineral Resources said on Tuesday.

UPDATE: More employees have been brought to surface. At this stage, 262 employees remain underground #SibanyeStillwater-- Dept Minerals RSA (@DMR_SA) April 30, 2019

Sibanye-Stillwater is South Africa's largest individual producer of gold and one of the 10 largest gold producers globally.

Just before 21:00, the department said on its official Twitter account that around 1 000 employees had been safely brought to surface.

The company's spokesperson, James Wellsted, earlier told News24 that the workers were not trapped, but that they were "stuck" after an incident in the shaft.

According to Wellsted, rails fell down a shaft and blocked workers from exiting after they entered the mine earlier on Tuesday morning. He said the incident happened around lunch time.At the time, Wellsted also said the situation underground was calm and that rescue operations were ongoing. He added that workers and rescue teams constantly communicated and were safe in the shaft's waiting area.

No injuries had been reported at the time, he added. The incident may revive concerns about safety at Sibanye, which experienced a spike in fatal accidents last year.

Earlier this year, almost 1 000 miners were trapped underground in a Sibanye Gold mine in Welkom for more than 24 hours following an electric cable outage during a storm in the area. All 955 resurfaced and no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

#SibanyeStillwater the department is aware of the situation at Thembelani shaft in Rustenburg. DMR inspector and proto teams are on site monitoring the situation. The employees underground are in safe, ventilated areas. Updates will be provided. @GwedeMantashe1-- Dept Minerals RSA (@DMR_SA) April 30, 2019

This is a developing story.

Source: News24