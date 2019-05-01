Ghana: CDD - Minister's Resignation Must Be Investigated

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has stated that the resignation of the Minister of State, Rockson Bukari following bribery allegations, must pave the way for full investigation involving all parties cited in the scandal.

"We think for start, it is important it clears the way for proper investigation to ensure the process of investigation is not impeded," it said.

Dr Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD, was reacting to the resignation of Rockson Bukari from his post as a Minister of State at the Office of the President.

In a leaked conversation which has since gone viral, Mr Bukari was heard pleading with Edward Adeti, a Starr FM journalist to suppress a story which allegedly incriminated a High Court judge presiding over a case between a Chinese mining company, Shaanxi Mining Company, and Cassius Mining Limited.

Prior to his resignation, Mr Bukari had denied bribery allegation in a statement insisting that he was only resolving issue peaceably but Mr Adeti went against media ethics and violated the law when he secretly recorded private phone call between them.

According to the Minister, in a statement, the leaked phone call, which took place in late 2018, involved conversation over documents handed over to judge adding that

"Adeti sought to raise questions, why documents obtained by judge were not delivered in open court as he threatened publication of attempt to corrupt justice as he has been told by other party that sponsored him."

However, on Monday, the Presidency in a statement signed by Communication Director, Eugene Arhin, said the president had accepted resignation letter of Mr Bukari who resigned on principle.

But Dr Asante pointed out that "the issue should not end with resignation of the minister since there are many sides to the issue which require thorough investigation, including his alleged conduct, the Chinese company mentioned and the judge in question.

"We expect appropriate authorities will investigate and if anyone is found culpable, sanctions should be applied because the Chinese mining company and the judge mentioned in leaked tape must be investigated by the Chinese government and Judicial Service respectively.

"The outcome of the investigation will serve public interest given corruption impedes growth and development of society, full protection for the journalist who investigated the story since recent murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was killed after his investigation involving corruption in football in Africa should guide the nation," Dr Asante urged. -myjoyonline.com