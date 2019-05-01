Ghana: Okyere, Amponsah Mensah Excel in SA Freedom Day Golf

Kwaku Okyere on Saturday won this year's South Africa Freedom Day golf competition played at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono.

Okyere came tops of the highly competitive Men's Group A event with an impressive 39 points to win the top prize of a trophy and an all expense paid trip to South Africa and souvenirs from sponsors MTN.

He was followed by Emmanuel Quarcoo who recorded 37 points in second position and Robert Abbey in third position with 34 points.

In the Men's Group B event, John Blay earned 42 points to win the first position; Daniel Aryee and Mordecai Quarshie settled for the second and third positions with 34 and 33 points respectively.

Leticia Amponsah Mensah dominated in the Ladies Group A event with an amazing 30 points to emerge tops.

She was followed by Mary Prempeh and Nana Bema Tachie in second and third positions with 29 and 28 points.

In the ladies Group B event, Jenny Hong Le won with 32 points while Cathy Fabbi and Ama Morgan came second and third respectively.

Other awards on the day include Longest Drive Men which went to Jerry Tetteh while Leticia Amponsah Mensah won the Longest Drive Ladies price.

Leticia Mensah turned up again on the medal podium to receive the Closest to the Pin prize while Albert Loubser won the same prize in the Men category.

South African Ambassador to Ghana, Lulu Xingwana congratulated participants for their efforts and showing up for the event to mark the historic day.