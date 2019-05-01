Ghana: Afadzato South GBU Gets White Canes

Mr Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, has donated 30 white canes to the Afadzato South chapter of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU).

Mrs Ellen Amankwah, the Afadjato District Director of the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), who presented the canes on behalf of Mr Ashigbey, asked persons with disability (PWDs) to contribute to development, since disability should not be considered inability.

She also asked PWDs to take part in politics, particularly district assembly elections.

Mrs Ellen Amankwah, advised them not to consider the canes as objects to chastise their children with, since they were expensive.

President of Afadzato South chapter of GBU, Mr Kunutsor Kafui, thanked Mr Ashigbey for the support.

Mr Kafui appealed to individuals and organisations to assist GBU, saying government alone could not solve problems of members of the group.

He said the GBU was engaging in food crop farming, and training members in bee and snail keeping and mushroom farming, as income generating ventures.

Mr Kafui also said GBU has established a centre to train members in Information and Communication Technology, and appealed to philanthropists to assist GBU in executing its programmes.

Mr Evans Edem Gaka, Chief Executive Officer of JNF Enterprises, Golokuati, a patron of GBU, said he would bear the cost of training programme on the use of the canes by the members.

Ms Bridget Dzogbenuku, also a patron, organised refreshment for the members.