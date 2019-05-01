Kenya: Shock As Man Kills Son in Kirinyaga Over Sh135 Change

Residents of Murinduko market in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after a man reportedly brutally killed his son over Sh135 change and seriously injured another child.

The five-year old boy, Maxine Munene, was hit several times with a rungu and fell down after which he was reportedly strangled to death on Tuesday evening.

When the boy breathed his last, the assailant then turned on his seven-year-old daughter and beat her. She was hospitalised at Kimbimbi Sub-County Hospital with serious head and leg injuries.

LUCKY ESCAPE

A third child aged four months was, however, spared, possibly by good luck.

The senseless attack triggered protests by the residents who combed the area in search of the killer who took off immediately after committing the heinous act.

Witnesses said that the assailant gave Munene Sh200 and sent him to a local shop to buy milk and other items worth Sh65, with strict instructions to bring back the Sh135 change.

After the boy returned, his father demanded for the change but the boy told him he had none.

CLOBBERED

The angry father went amok and clobbered the boy with a rungu, sending him sprawling on the ground.

As the boy writhed in pain, the assailant held him by the neck and strangled him.

He then vented his anger on his daughter, hitting her repeatedly on the head and leaving her for the dead.

The children's mother, Madrin Wanja, who was working at the nearby farm, responded to the distress calls and was shocked to find her son lying dead and her daughter unconscious and raised the alarm, attracting neighbours who took the girl to hospital.

"I was planting maize in our farm when I heard the children screaming and rushed to our rental house only to be met by the lifeless body of my son while my daughter was in a critical condition," said Ms Wanja as she fought back tears.

CALL FOR JUSTICE

She said her husband behaved like a beast and appealed to the police to ensure that justice is done.

"My husband should be pursued and apprehended for prosecution," she said.

She vowed never to recognise the man as her husband.

When the Nation visited the scene, Ms Wanja was packing her belongings in readiness to return to her parents' home in the neighbouring Embu County.

"I'm leaving my matrimonial home and I will never come back here. I can't live with a killer husband," said Ms Wanja.

A relative, Mrs Diana Njoki, narrated how she received information while in Embu that her nephew had been killed.

"When I heard what had transpired, I hurriedly travelled to the scene and found the body of the boy had been taken to Kerugoya Hospital mortuary. I was so shocked," said Ms Njoki.

BAFFLED

Another relative, Mr Eston Njagi, said the fatal attack left everyone in the family baffled, adding that no one was at home when the heinous act was committed.

The landlady, Margaret Wanjiku recollected that the couple and their children lived without problems and she was shocked when she heard what had happened.

"I knew the father of the children well and he never used to beat up his children. He also used to pay house rent promptly and at first I could not believe that he was the one who had done this," said Ms Wanjiku.

Chief Joseph Kariuki said he was at home when he was informed that a man had killed his son and went into hiding.

NOTORIOUS CRIMINALS

"When I received the information I drove to the scene and I established that it was the truth," said Mr Kariuki, describing the assailant as a notorious criminal.

The administrator explained that the assailant is a hot tempered man who has several cases of assault.

"He has assaulted some people in the area and he has defied summons to appear in my office for grilling," said Mr Kariuki.

Mwea East Police Boss Dorothy Gaitenga asked relatives to be patient as the man is being tracked down.

"We are looking for the suspect and we shall catch up with him," said Ms Gaitenga adding that he will face murder and assault charges once arrested.