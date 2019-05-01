Liberia: LFA, Doxxbet-Liberia Sign U.S.$24K Sponsorship Agreement for One Year

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) and Doxxbet-Liberia have signed a partnership agreement valued US$24,000 to provide sponsorship for the individual awards in the ongoing national leagues.

The prizes include highest goal scorers, most valuable players (MVPs), best defenders, best goalkeepers and best coaches in the first, second and women's divisions as well as best referee and best sports reporter.

The prizes for the highest goal scorers are L$200,000 in the first division, L$150,000 in the second division and L$100,000 in the female division. The MVP in the first division will get a car while the MVP will get L$200,000 in the second division and L$100,000 for the MVP in the female division.

The best defenders, goalkeepers and coaches in the first, second and female divisions will get L$100,000 each.

For unarguably the first time in the history of the LFA national leagues, the best referee and sports journalist will each receive L$100,000.

Doxxbet-Liberia managing director Branislav Lysonek was happy that the deal was finalized after months of negotiations.

LFA president Mustapha Raji and Doxxbet-Liberia managing director Branislav Lysonek exchange copies of the signed league sponsorship agreement.

"We had to conclude the details of everything over many meetings in the office. And finally we exchanged letters to sign the sponsorship agreement. So we feel good and confident about this partnership and we believe that this is just the beginning," said Lysonek.

The deal is valued for a year and Doxxbet believes it will be used for the support of the national league.

"We expect it is going to be all transparent and delivered to the players and referee, who should be awarded for their performances. Doxxbet also hopes it will be seen as the exclusive sponsors of this unique league in the gaming industry," said Lysonek.

He said it was Doxxbet's initial contribution to Liberian football and the deal could be extended depending on further corporation.

LFA President Mustapha Raji thanked Doxxbet for agreeing to sponsor the league after tireless negotiation.

"Today, I am happy again that the LFA have signed another partnership with Doxxbet Liberia to provide prizes for individuals like most valuable players and best defenders and coaches in all categories.

"We are happy that Doxxbet came to our aid after months of negotiations. We hope that this will further motivate the players knowing that they will benefit at the end of the league in addition to the prizes that will be given to the clubs," Raji said.

LFA secretary-general Isaac T. Z. Montgomery also hailed Doxxbet for support to Liberian football and encouraged other private entities to emulate their example.