Malawi: Dzuka Malawi Singer Kalawe Opens Up On His Relationship With Prophet Bushiri

Famed with the song Dzuka Malawi, musician Francis Kalawe has always been posting on social media his admiration and profound respect for the renowned South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Tongues have been wagging as to what actually is the relationship between Prophet Bushiri and hip hop artist Kalawe who released a controversial hit Major Sanagive, which hits at critics of Bushiri..

The cat is now out of the bag as Kalawe, in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, has opened up on his fondness of Prophet Bushiri, mostly known as Major 1.

Kalawe described Bushiri as his "spiritual father".

"Spiritual fatherhood entails submission on the part of the son and guidance on the part of the father on a journey to follow Christ. Fathers have higher authority and knowledge in the things of the spirit and instead of taking the trouble of trying to know alone which may take time a father makes known to his sons all the mysteries."

He added that Major 1 has also taken special interest to assist him turn around his life in business and global impact.

"He is my life coach and my first call on many matters that affect my life," said Kalawe.

Kalawe then advised the youth begin to deciding the future of Malawi as a nation, saying one such way is to partner with our fellow youths like Major 1 who has special interest in the youth.

"Let us have a hub where we can put ideas together and get guidance from people who are ahead," he said.

Kalawe is a well known musician who hit the spotlight with his hit single "Dzuka Malawi".

Commenting on his music career, Kalawe expressed interest to sign with Major 1 Record Label.

He said: "I would really like to be a part of Major 1 records. Its the greatest thing that can ever happen to my music career. But, it is something that can only happen after God instructs the Prophet to sign me on the label. I look forward to that opportunity if it ever occurs."