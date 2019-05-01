Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Launches Africa Month At Celebrate Africa Carnival & Festival, 1 May

press release

The month of May marks Africa month - a moment for the continent to pause, reflect, commemorate and celebrate our Africanness, and to promote the African Agenda that embraces peace and stability, democracy, non-racial, non-sexist, unity and prosperity.

As part of the 2019 Africa month celebrations under the theme, "Celebrating 25 years of Democracy: Building a Better Africa and a Better World", the 2nd Celebrate Africa Carnival & Festival will take place on Wednesday, 01 May 2019 to celebrate unique African Identity and cultural expressions. The event will take place at Centrum Park in Durban, KwaZulu Natal. This event is supported by the Department of Arts and Culture.

During the carnival, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will also launch the 5th Annual Africa month celebrations. Activities for the month will be outlined at the launch.

The 2019 edition of the Celebrate Africa Carnival & Festival will commence with the parade at 12h00 noon, from the corner of Broad and Commercial Street to Centrum Park, next to the workshop to kick-start Africa Month festivities. A colourful parade with dance troops from 9 African countries including South Africa, eSwatini, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Burundi, Mozambique, Botswana and Ghana will brighten the streets of Durban showcasing Africa's creativeness through floats, large 3D costumes, acrobats, dancers and an eclectic mix of music.

The parade will feature various troops like Amabutho, Nigerian dance troops, Amajaha from Eswatini, drum majorettes, Bikers, Omama bendlamu, drummers from Burundi, stilt walkers, floats, brass bands, various dancers and more.

The Carnival will be followed by a free concert at 14h00 featuring: Khuzani, Dladla Mshunqisi, Babo Ngcobo, Zandile Khumalo, Kasama Zuba Nimoto from Zambia, DJ Happygirl, Tipsey, Umkhathi from Zimbabwe, Burundi drummers, a group from eSwatini and more.

Fittingly, the Celebrate Africa Carnival & Festival also coincides with Workers Day, a holiday that serves both as a celebration of workers' rights and as a reminder of the critical role that trade unions, and other labour organisations played in the fight against Apartheid and during the present, in deepening our democracy.

"Every event where African music is performed, every art work, every garment worn tells a story, and every story transmits the power of narrative in shaping and changing our lives. The story of a continent that is transforming itself is one that we need to embrace, project and work together to transmit," stated Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

"Let us all dress up in our best African gear and join the celebrations," concluded Minister Mthethwa.

The event will unfold as follows:

Event: Celebrate Africa Carnival

Date: Wednesday, 01 May 2019

Time: 12h00

Venue: Cnr Broad and Commercial Street to Centrum Park, Durban

Event: Celebrate Africa Festival

Date: Wednesday, 01 May 2019

Time: 14h00

Time: Centrum Park, Durban

