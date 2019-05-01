South Africa: Six Picks for the Upcoming Franshhoek Literary Festival

analysis

Franschhoek Literary Festival is just around the corner. The programme has something for everyone, unless you're Ace Magashule. Here's a preview from The Reading List.

The annual Franschhoek Literary Festival has made its baker's dozen: the thirteenth edition takes place from 17 to 19 May.

What, you haven't bought tickets yet?

Look, do it now, if for no other reason than, nestled as it is in the picturesque Cape Winelands, Franschhoek's crisp mountain air and bright winter sunshine make the perfect companions for bookish discussion.

Don't forget your Fitbit: the festival takes place across just a couple of streets in the tiny town, so you're able to meander from event to event on foot.

As usual, the programme has something for everyone, from crime fiction to fantasy, from political exposés to biography, as well as discussions on how to get published, how to juggle writing and a full-time job, and how to go about marketing your books.

We recommend setting aside half an hour to check out the programme in full here. But for those pressed for time (i.e., all of us), here are six not-to-be-missed events.

No. 2. Author and activist Greg Mills and former finance minister of Zimbabwe...