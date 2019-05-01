Malawi: Gospel Diva Shekinah Launches 'I Worship' Album With Blitz

It was a night of worship and praises last Saturday at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre when gospel diva Shekinah launched her debut albumdubbed'I Worship'during the 'Unlimited Worship Concert'.

Gani Hall experienced an enormous atmosphere; hands raised up to the sky, heads held up as patrons marveled at the glory of the Lord catalyzed by thrilling worship performances.

Walter Nyamilandu-Manda who was the guest of honor described the show aswarm reception for Shekinah's music.

"For a while Blantyre starved for worship and praise shows such as this one. This is a good reception for Shekinah's music in the industry.

"I am humbled to grace this occasion which marks the launch of 'I Worship' album. The performances have been great so too were the fans," said Nyamilandu.

The unlimited worship was prefaced byPastor Ruth Mandhawho gave out the very best of worship melodies introducing the taste of the mood for the night.

Minister Ken and the Sanctuary Music followed with their massive performances of their soul thrilling songs maintaining the tempo set by their predecessor, Pastor Ruth Mandha.

The surprise for the night was a collaboration of dual E-Wallet winners; Chichi and McLuther who maintained the worship vein with a performance of a well-known chorus 'This is the Day that the Lord has Made'.

Allan Chirwa showed up with a gigantic display giving the audience what he earlier promised; thus, bringing the spirit of worship as mandated in the bible.

At 21:00 hours Shekinah stepped on the stageto give out her first set of music performance.

As she sung her first songs, the audience quietly listened and digest the worship melodies until her fourth song 'WamoyoWakutha' which has anNgoma touch.

The song captivated the minds of fans prompting them to stand and attracting a sing along ambience.

Faith Mussa and his Mdidi band proceeded the show with a 5-star display which amazed the audience, electrifying the hall with total worship spirit.

He was the last to perform on this night of worship dishing out assortment of songs from his previous and new albums.

In her remarks Shekinah hailed the audience and fellow artists for the support rendered during the launch.

"I thank God for helping me to come up with this album indeed He is good all the times. I am overwhelmed with the response I have received from people their coming means a lot to me.

"In a very special way I would like to thank the corporate world and individuals who sponsored this album launch. The show was great because of my fellow worshipers who supported me I therefore would like to thank them for spicing up this concert," said Shekinah.

Minister Ken of Sanctuary Music who was the chair of the organizing committee thanked the audience for their amazing turn up.

Apart from Faith Mussa who came along with his band members, the other supporting artists were backed by Dynamic Band using Mibawa equipment.

During the launch, some patrons won assorted prizes courtesy of Sana Cash and Carry and Sanwecka with ChimbizaKachaleemerging a winner big prize of a Samsung Plasma 55inch screen.