Namibia: 'Am Sorry' Singer Prepares to Wow Music Scene

Windhoek — An upcoming artiste, OpDvegs, known for his hit song 'Am Sorry' that stormed the music scene in 2016, says he is ready to further take on the music industry with new releases.

Real name Pendapala Nghihepa, OpDvegs, who started singing in 2015 with a group Genzas, announced a comeback last week but asked his fans to "watch the space", as the date to release his music is yet to be set.

He went solo in 2016 and released "Am Sorry", a song that was the talk of the town.

"I always perform this song because I feel like it showed potential in me since day one, when the majority never believed it was mine since it was too good to be done by an upcoming artiste," the singer said.

Asked on his music genre, OpDvegs said: "Music is a universal language, so sticking to one genre will not cut it."

"I jump to any beats I vibe with; that is why I have different genres on my album. I have kwaito, hip-hop (trap), Afropop and a bit of RnB. I mean music is just music, I feel gifted as I can rap and sing, all in one package," OpDvegs further elaborated.

Last year, he released a debut album entitled 'The humble beginnings', an 11-track album that features YCEE and DJ WICLIP.

"It seems like it's a culture in music to work with popular artists to make the album sound good, but I decided to sing my heart out and make the album a masterpiece. Just believe in yourself and promote yourself well, that's what matters," OpDvegs advised upcoming artistes.