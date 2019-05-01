Zimbabwe: MDC Dismisses Government Claims of Unearthing a Sinister Plot

THE opposition MDC, has dismissed claims by the government that the country's intelligence has unearthed a plot involving civil society and unnamed foreign nationals to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume told a press briefing in Harare, Tuesday that the claims made by Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema Monday as "fake" and part of a plan to create conditions for a violent crackdown against dissent.

"We have said this before, that Zimbabwe is captured by very dangerous group of people, who are irrational, unreasonable, paranoid and will do anything to crush dissent in pursuit of their power retention agenda.

"They reveal another attempt to victimise Zimbabweans, justify premeditated crackdown on actors in the democratic movement," Mafume said

On Monday, Mathema said government had been made aware of a planned meeting to be held in Bulawayo at which the opposition MDC and some civil society organisations are set to get tips from some foreigners on ways to have Mnangagwa out of power.

But Mafume described this as "fake intelligence."

"In his press conference Mathema claimed that he had gathered intelligence to the effect that there was a workshop meant to plot overthrowing the government.

"Similar fake intelligence reports have been used before to target members of the opposition and CSOs leaders like Rashid Mahiya, none of these cases where prosecuted on these intelligence report and none of these things could be sustained in court," Mafume said.

Mafume, added that the MDC is not moved by the government's threats, arguing it was acutely aware of its constitutional rights to peacefully protest and petition government.

"Zanu PF led government is responsible for the people's suffering and economic decay. They have created the chaos in the country," said the MDC councillor.

Mafume argued instead of trying to find enemies where there are none, President Mnangagwa and his administration "must find solutions to the country's crisis."

Mathema declared government was ready to use brute force to stop the plot. President Mnangagwa has since August last year deployed the military twice to quell protests in which over 20 people have lost their lives.