Zimbabwe: Guvamombe Trial Stopped, Ray of Light for Beleaguered Magistrates' Boss

HIGH Court Judge Justice Edith Mushore has ordered a stay of prosecution, of suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe at the lower court.

Guvamombe, stands accused of abusing his powers after he offered internship to former cabinet ministers, Supa Mandiwanzira and Saviour Kasukuwere at Harare Civil Court allegedly knowing they have pending criminal cases.

He is also accused of defeating the course of justice after he interfered in a case involving his business partner's son.

Guvamombe had approached the High Court after Hwange magistrate Collet Ncube dismissed his application challenging prosecution by his subordinates.

He argued that no magistrate was qualified to hear his case, instead demanding a referral to the High Court.

But Ncube ruled that his requests were too ambitious and not merited.

On Tuesday, Guvamombe then approached the High Court seeking relief and an order was granted in his favour.

Justice Mushore ruled that: "The respondents or any magistrate in Zimbabwe are interdicted from presiding over the applicant's case until a determination on his requests is made.

"The trial of the applicant set down for May 17 or any other date, be stayed and is hereby stayed."

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Ncube were cited as respondents in the application.

It is the State's case that by offering internship to the ex-ministers, the State was prejudiced of good administration since the two had access to documents which could impact on their pending cases.

Mandiwanzira and Kasukuwere are both law students at University of Zimbabwe.

Nyanga South MP, Mandiwanzira was recently 'acquitted' of criminal abuse of office but the judgement has been contested by the Prosecutor General amid reports of deliberate dereliction of duty by a senior officer.

Kasukuwere who is in exile in South Africa is facing several corruption related charges.

His trial was yet to commence when he fled from the country.

In another case Guvamombe is accused of defeating course of justice, in which it is alleged that he caused Harare Magistrate Elijah Makomo to recuse himself in a case Nathan Mnaba, his business partner's son was involved in a fight with an Indian investor.

It is alleged that he roped in a Bulawayo magistrate who acquitted Mnaba.