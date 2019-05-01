Zimbabwe: Wayward Tsenengamu in Line of Zanu-PF Fire

ZANU PF youth league political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu is skrting on thin ice and risks expulsion for expressing his personal views that are contrary to party policy on a number of issues on social media.

Tsenengamu has shared a series of social posts challenging party's policy on land redistribution, compensation of white farmers and most recently the age limit as regards the youths.

The outspoken Tsenengamu has also called for youths to challenge for top leadership positions citing different phases in Zanu PF's history which saw young leaders emerging.

"Am 36 and ready to move on from youth into the main wing. After six days of work creating earth, our God took time to rest, even some of our Madalas (old guard) must rest and pave way for the young. Makarwa kurwa kwakanaka chizororaiwo tiwanewo pekupinda (you have fought a good fight) open up the space. Its time to blend youth with experience," reads one of his latest posts.

This forced a response out of the youth league fronted by 56 year-old Pupurai Togarepi who recently was almost toppled after a no confidence vote in a plot in which Tsenengamu was said to have been part of.

"We note with concern social media statements attributed to the secretary for the commissariat in the Zanu PF youth league Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu.

"Our leader and President ED (Emmerson Dambudzo) Mnangagwa's pronouncements reflect the thinking in Zanu PF as a whole. With respect to the voice of the majority, any expression to the contrary is in our view rebellious and thus warrants due censure or punishment," reads the statement.

"Grandstanding and strutting like a peacock is a cheap political gimmick, meant to grab attention from corrupt renegades and also pursue selfish agendas... it is unfortunate that our own can be found among the greedy lot who are now selling out the party."

Reports claim there are two factions threatening to rip the former guerrilla movement apart fronted by Mnangagwa on one hand and another by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Although the two have denied any rift there are claims that the ethnic power struggle between the two is now manifesting itself through the youth league disagreements.

Tsenengamu was once arrested for backing Mnangagwa months before the November 2017 coup which toppled then leader Robert Mugabe.

The former Mashonaland Central youth league chairperson has opposed Mnangagwa's policy to compensate white former commercial farmers for developments on land and demanded that an audit of who owns what farm be concluded to allow for equitable distribution.

In the unsigned statement the youth league suggested Tsenengamu might have turned mole as part of a plan by a faction that was aligned to former President Robert Mugabe known as G40.

"We are aware that we have the likes of G40 in our midst but even so because of our vigilance we will not lose the fight but rather the axe will descend mercilessly on counter-revolutionaries and their foreign handlers.

"We are the vanguard of the party and it is therefore our duty to make sure that the party is safe from infiltrators and informers, those who have ears to hear take heed," the statement added.