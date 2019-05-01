South Africa: Radovan Krecjir's Family Demand Better Prison Conditions for Him

The family of fugitive Czech mobster Radovan Krejcir has called for better prison conditions for him, claiming his rights have been violated.

In an email sent to correctional services officials and the media Marlene Krejcir, a family spokesperson, complained about Krejcir's prison cell, saying it was "too small". She penned the email on behalf of Krejcir's whole family.

He was also not allowed to call his legal attorneys in South Africa and the Czech Republic, she said.

"[There is] no orthopaedic bed as per court order. No monitor for preparation of cases as per the court order [and he is] not permitted to study. [He has] no access to reading material," reads the email.

The family also claimed Krejcir was still in solitary confinement and that there was no adequate medical care.

But Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the allegations as "untrue and baseless".

"It should be noted that the Department of Correctional Services will continue to provide the same humane incarceration to offenders, including Radovan Krejcir, without compromising their human rights and security," Nxumalo told News24 on Tuesday.

He said Krejcir was entitled to have visits and make telephone calls but according to departmental regulations, his visits and telephone calls were limited just like any other offender's.

Nxumalo added that Krejcir had rights for visits from his legal representative as per appointment, and by the approval of the head of the correctional centre as determined by the departmental regulations and procedures.

He said Krejcir was accommodated in a single cell at a special care unit and not a solitary confinement cell.

News24