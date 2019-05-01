Namibia: Road to Tokyo 2020 Very Tough - Karumendu

Erongo regional sports officer Berthold Karumendu says qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games will be near-impossible for road runners if they do not get assistance.

Speaking to Nampa recently, Karumendu said Namibia does not have a qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships (WAC) and Olympic Games.

"As a country, we have accredited measured track races for marathon running that are approved by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) which are not qualifying events," he noted.

Karumendu added that to have a qualifying race for the WAC or Olympics hosted in Namibia, a lot of money must be put on the table for the race to be rated with the gold, silver or bronze label.

"We have a lot of talent in terms of marathon running in Namibia, but since we do not have qualifying events being hosted in our country, these athletes are required to travel outside the country to qualify for the world championships or Olympics," he said.

The sports officer, therefore, urged the Namibia Sports Commission or the sports ministry to start supporting these athletes when they travel to represent the country.

"At the moment, Helalia Johannes has the green card to represent Namibia in Tokyo, and other elite athletes can still do that outside the country. But unfortunately, they will require a lot of money for them to travel there," he added.

Karumendu said on 12 May, there will be a Gaborone marathon, and the Sanlam Cape Town marathon in September, which Namibians can also use to qualify for the WAC or Olympics.

"Marathon runners need to start getting support from the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service or the Sports Commission, just like all the other codes representing the country."

He reiterated that work must be done in advance so that people avoid the argument of who qualified and did not qualify during the Olympics' year.

Responding to Nampa, chief administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission Freddy Mwiya said they understood the need to have a good number of athletes representing the country at major competitions, but sometimes the lack of resources hampered their planning for this.

"We really do not have the financial muscle at the commission, as our budget does not allow us. We try our level best to assist athletes with transport when travelling, but our hope is to, in the future, assist with their accommodation when they travel outside the country. But that is something we are still working on," he said.

- Nampa