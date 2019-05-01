South Africa: No Membership Card for Soon-to-Be-Launched Joburg Job Seekers Database

Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba has once again promised that the much anticipated job seekers database that will replace Jozi@work will be launched by the end of the 2019/20 financial year.

Mashaba announced this during his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Tuesday, saying the system would require no membership cards.

The only criterion for accessing the database was to be an "unemployed South African citizen".

The city will soon be visiting communities to offer the facilities to qualifying residents and helping them register.

Mashaba said the database will be made available to the private sector and serve to promote the unemployed in Johannesburg to companies that are hiring.

"It is our belief that we will be able to link thousands of work seekers with employment opportunities through this database in a manner unlike anything seen before," Mashaba said.

The database will also serve as a resource for qualifying persons to benefit from temporary work opportunities in the city on a fair and rotational basis.

He added that temporary work opportunities that will be advanced through the initiative would also include training and certification that will improve the prospects for workers to be competitive in the market.

"Under the multi-party government, we have already provided 44 030 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) work opportunities, with ambitious plans to expand further in meeting our aggressive service delivery plans," Mashaba said.

Rolling programmes aimed at benefiting unemployed youth have been instituted by the city in the past year, he said.

As a result of the programmes, 200 young people took part in an artisan training in 2018. This was a joint pilot programme by the city and the University of Johannesburg.

"These 200 artisans will emerge as plumbers, electricians, bricklayers and tilers into an industry in which most are approaching retirement age," he said.

Mashaba also announced that 7 377 young people have been registered through the Greater Eldorado Park Youth Skills Development Centre.

The youth will be trained in programmes which include project management and call centre operations, among others, he said.

Source: News24