South Africa: Western Cape Cops Search for Man Linked to Attempted Child Rapes

Western Cape police have launched a search for a man who allegedly attempted to rape three children.

James Prinsloo is on the Muizenberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit's (FCS) wanted list for allegedly attempting to rape three minors.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Prinsloo may have fled the province.

"We seek the assistance of the public in locating the suspect who is wanted in connection with the attempted rape of three minors in the Ocean View area.

"He was last seen on February 21, 2019, in Ocean View. The suspect is currently on the run and a warrant of arrest has been issued for his arrest," Van Wyk said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that he is originally from Pretoria and it's possible that he could [have] fled back to Pretoria. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Prinsloo is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant James Isaac Smith of Muizenberg FCS," said Van Wyk.

