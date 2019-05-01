Somalia: Puntalnd Reaches Out to UAE to Help Boost Maritime Security

Somalia's regional state of Puntland has reached out to the United Arab Emirates to help bolster the capacity of its maritime police.

The move by the state is said to be in a bid to boost capacity to manage security in the Red Sea.

The plea was made by President of the regional state of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, explained that the request was made during his delegation's visit to Abu Dhabi between 8th - 19th of April.

"While in Abu Dhabi, we submitted a request to UAE officials asking to help us in the enhancement and strengthening of our Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), because of the increasing need to guard the coastline," said President Deni towards the north of Puntland.

"With the crisis in Yemen still ongoing, there are high risks of illicit weapons, illegal migrants, terrorists or anti-peace elements finding their way into the country through the Red Sea. This is why we need UAE's assistance to strengthen the capacity of the force in the sea," he added.

In 2017, Puntland's Marine Forces recovered anti-aircraft guns, machine guns, AK-47 rifles and dozens of boxes of ammunition from the boat after it was stopped in coastal waters off the Horn of Africa region