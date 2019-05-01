Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Attack On Regional Forces

Heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants have launched a daring attack against a military base manned by Jubbaland state forces in a town near Somalia's porous border with Kenya.

Local residents said the attack in Dhoobley town began with bomb blast followed by gunfight erupted between the attackers and the regional troops which lasted for several minutes.

At least one Jubbaland state soldier was confirmed dead while six others sustained injures in battle, according to the villagers, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone condition of anonymity.

Those wounded in the attack include the commander of state forces in Tabta area, which is a border town that has been beset by continued raids from Al-Shabaab in the past.

The local troops carried out a massive sweep operation on Tuesday morning in response to the overnight assault and rounded up several people suspected to be Al-Shabaab sympathizers.