Liberia: Calm the Noise

-former Pro - Tempore Cletus Wotorson urges Senate

Former Liberian Senate Pro -Tempore Cletus Wotorson has cautioned the Liberian Senate that it has a duty to calm the noise that is ongoing in the Country.

"There has been a lot of noise in the country, and I look up to the Senate to see what they can do to calm the situation in the country," former Sen. Wortoson said Tuesday, 30 April when he paid a visit to the Senate.

In his comment, Mr. Wotorson reminds Senators that the Senate is referred to as [House of] Elders, adding that people look up to the Senators for decision making in the country.

In the wake of heightening tension in the country, Mr. Wotorson recommends that the Senate calls a meeting with the Executive Branch to discuss solutions to the many situations in the country.

His comment comes in the wake of a planned protest slated for June 7 against alleged corruption, demand of an audit report on a controversial US$25m mop - exercise, among others.

Former Sen. Wotorson adds that Liberia cannot go back to the days of old, noting that he looks up to the Senate for a responsible response to the many things that are going on in the country.

Mr. Wotorson says the Senate should not always look to the Council of Churches or other religious groups to calm situations in the country.

According to him, it is the duty of the Senators who are the elders in the country to calm situations when they arise.

He said if the entire members of the Senate cannot meet with the Executive, the Senate's leadership and the Executive should meet so that the two branches of government can look into ways of finding solution to the situation here.By Ethel A. Tweh-Edited by Winston W. Parley