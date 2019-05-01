Liberia: President Weah Wants Power Theft Act

President George Manneh Weah has submitted a bill to the Liberian Senate, seeking the enactment of a law to fight against power theft.

He has written a communication to the Liberian Senate, titled: "An Act to amend the Penal Law Chapter 15, by adding thereto a new Section 15.88 to provide for power theft".

In the communication, President Weah says power theft damages the economy and it destroys lives and properties.

He explains that many communities have held demonstrations for the overload of the transformers, leading to many damages in various places.

According to the president, government losses US$35 million dollars per year to power theft, preventing the Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) from carrying on its function rightly because of the great loss it gets yearly.The communication states that an act to improve the sector was sponsored by Senator Peter S. Coleman of Grand Kru County.

Senator G. Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County made the motion accepting the communication and it was sent to the appropriate committees to report back in one week.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary Varney Sherman says the discussion election year and the tenure of the president, vice president, speaker, president pro-tempore, Senators, representatives and other officers should be done in a workshop for depth discussion."These two items are always on the agenda and [we don't] have much time to discuss them," he says.

For his part, Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Lambert Kaipay agreed that a workshop be held, but added that they should have a public hearing where they will invite experts to enlighten then on those tenure positions and election year.

By Ethel A. Tweh-Edited by Winston W. Parley