Liberia: 16-Year-Old Gets 25 Years Sentence for Murder

Few weeks after unrest in Weala, Electoral District#5 Margibi County, leading to burning of two Police stations, one Magisterial Court and several private homes, by angry commercial motorcyclists, a 16-year-old suspect, Kelvin Marque, has stubbed his friend to death.

The victim is identified as 17-year-old Obediah Sulonteh.

The suspect, popularly known as "Daddy", allegedly committed the act on Thursday night, April 18, 2019.

According to eyewitnesses, suspect Daddy and Obediah got into an argument at a

printing press during heavy downpour in German Camp Junction, a densely populated community in Weala, Margibi County.

Jeremiah Sackie, a friend of both the deceased and the suspect, who was on the scene, explains to this paper that argument was about who is the most famous between the two.

Jeremiah continues that the late Obediah was a comedian and suspect Kelvin is a

musician, who both were students of a local high school in the area.

An instructor of the school in question, Solomon Grann, recalls that suspect Kelvin Marque was an eighth grade student but was expelled from the school due to his rudely behavior, but had accused Obediah for loving to his girlfriend in the school.

Mr. Grann also notes that Daddy was always seen intoxicated and in possession of harmful instruments many days on campus

Eyewitnesses explain that immediately after the argument between the two, suspect Kelvin left and hid himself on the way that leads to Obediah's house in the night between the houses, awaiting his prey.

With the late Obediah not knowing the intent of his friend, he decided to go home after the rain had stopped, but while on his way, suspect Kelvin emerged from the dark and stabbed him.

Sources disclose that Obediah's crying voice brought them outdoor and

they saw him bleeding from his chest, lamenting, "Daddy you killed me oh... "

Residents then rushed the deceased to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, suspect Kelvin Marquehas since admitted to the act and has been formally tried and found guilty for murder at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County and subsequently sentenced for 25 at the Carter High Prison

Compound in Kakata City, Margibi County. Editing by Jonathan Browne