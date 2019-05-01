Liberia: LDEA Sets Ablaze Drugs Worth U.S.$40,966 in Bong

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Bong County Detachment has set ablaze over 518 kilograms of marijuana and additional 533.3 grams of heroin that was confiscated in the County.

Authorities put the street value of the marijuana at US$23,310, while the heroin is put US$17,656.00, respectively.

They derive a combined total of $40,966 USD for the substances set ablaze.

The burning of the drugs took place on 27 April around the Gbarnga Check-point.

Speaking in an interview with this paper after the burning exercise, LDEA Bong County Commander Alex K. Toweh says the drugs were confiscated from dealers in the various districts and communities in the County based on tip - offs from residents.

Commander Toweh explains that most of the substances were confiscated in Gbarnga, and the burning was done in consultation with the LDEA headquarters in Monrovia.

He further reveals that the LDEA also arrested some Sedative Drugs and expired pharmaceutical products form some medicine stores in the County.

Commander Toweh praises officers of the LDEA for always showing up as backup during operations to confiscate drugs."You find these drugs in the hideout, so if someone does not give you a tip-off, you could not find them," he explains.

According to Toweh, based on the citizens' collaboration, two Nigerian nationals in persons of Henry Cheigwu, aged 41 and Christian Onhuwu, age 20, were recently arrested and charged with illegal possession of harmful substances and sent to court.

Moreover, Mr. Toweh says the two Nigerian were also arrested with three different types of passports, baring names of different countries and a Liberian voter registration card.

He warns on the risk of storing dangerous confiscated substances because of threats from individuals involved with the illegal drug trade and trafficking.With the necessary support from the government, the LDEA official says the institution will continue to combat drug crimes in Bong County.

Bong County Acting Superintendent Anthony Boakai Sheriff who witnessed the exercise extended commendations to the LDEA for their tireless effort in fighting drugs in the County.

Mr. Sheriff says it was his first time to witness such event, saying in the past, they were only told by the LDEA that some drugs had been burnt.

Our Bong County Correspondent says the burning exercise was attended by local officials, including chiefs, civil society actors, representative of the 9th Judicial Circuit Court and the Bong County Police Detachment, among others.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley