Liberia: National Cassava Producers Union Launched in Bong

A local organization under the banner "National Cassava Producers Union of Liberia" (NCPU-L) has been officially launched in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Our correspondent says the organization is a conglomeration of Smallholder Cassava farmers in the county.

Giving the overview of the Union, the president of the National Cassava Producers union of Liberia, Emmanuel S.L. Tambah said the organization was established in October 2018 as an agriculture oriented organization with the aim of bringing together smallholder cassava farmers of Liberia.

He says the organization seeks to improve cassava farmers' livelihood by creating job opportunities for the ordinary citizens in the Country.

Mr. Tambah explains that the entity believes that when farmers are adequately empowered, it will help to reduce crimes in various communities and reduce poverty in Liberia by 40% beginning 2023.

According to Tambah, Cassava is Liberia's second most staple food which he says can be consumed by over 90 percent of the country's population.

Mr. Tambah claims that the cassava sector in the country has been given less attention to by the national government and its developmental partners.

Mr. Tambah reveals that Nigeria is Africa and the world's largest cassava exporter, adding, they export 33.7 million metric tons of cassava produce to China and other parts of the world for international consumption.

He says it brings back into the Nigerian economy ten billion United States dollars.

Mr. Tambah expresses confidence that by 2023, every single national cassava farmers member will be able to build their own structure, noting that cassava will improve their lives.

According to Mr. Tambah, international partners from the Republic of China and Green Gold Liberia have agreed to export out of Liberia one thousand metric tons of dry cassava in June this year.

When that is done, Mr. Tambah asserts that Liberia stands to benefit US$300,000 every month, which according to him will be a contribution struggling economy.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Mogana Flomo describes the launch as a new beginning for Liberia, especially in the production of cassava.

"For many years as Liberians, we have failed to feed ourselves! We have failed as Liberians to know that the soil brings everything we need! We have failed to understand that God made us to be one of the richer nations around the world, but we fail to know or recognize the value of the soil," says Minister Flomo.

He says Liberia is about to move forward because citizens are now deciding to go into a production of particular crops.

He commits the government of President George Manneh Weah to supporting farmers in the Country and calls on members of the Union to hold together in unity for the betterment of their growth and the growth of Liberia.

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong- Edited by Winston W. Parley