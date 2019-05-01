Liberia: Dry Meat Fight Leaves One Blind

A fight the ensued between a 40-year-old male customer and a 28- year-old business woman has left the woman with a damaged left eye.

Witnesses narrate that it all started when the suspect, not identified, refused to pay the correct price for three legs of dried meat, which prompted the victim to demand her balance money from the man.

They continue that in the event, the man then insisted that he could not pay the required money for the dried meat because, according to him, the pieces of meat were too small for the price that Madam Kpannah Massaquoi requested.

The witnesses explain that while the suspect was leaving the market building, Madam Massaquoi allegedly shouted at him, requesting for her money, but the suspect paid no attention thus, prompting the victim to grab the suspect's bag, demanding full payment for her goods.

The action of Madam Massaquoi, the witnesses observe, angered the suspect, who in returned, pouched the left eye of the victim with his hand that has a ring on thereby, busting her eye instantly.

They note that when it was noticed that the woman's eye was damaged, angry marketers decided to attack the man, but officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) assigned at the UNMIL container depot intervened by rescuing the suspect, who was already overpowered by angry marketers.

The victim was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor, Monrovia, but was later transferred to an eye clinic on 12th Street, Sinkor for further medication.

Meanwhile, police authorities at the depot when contacted, refused to comment on the incident, on grounds that the "case is under investigation."

The suspect is being held at the Pipeline depot of the Liberia National Police (LNP) awaiting further investigation into the matter. By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne