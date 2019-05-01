Liberia: LFA, Doxxbet Sign Us$24,000 Deal

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) and Doxxbet Liberia have signed a US$24,000.00 sponsorship deal for one year.

The signing program took place Monday in the Ballroom at the LFA's office on Lynch Street, Monrovia.

According to the deal, the amount will go towards individual awards at the end of the LFA National Leagues.

In the breakdown of the deal, Highest Goal scorer in the First Division will pocket L$200,000.00, second division top scorer will get L$150,000.00 while to top scorer in the women division will earn L$100,000.00.

Most valuable player in the second division and women division will get L$200,000.00 and L$150,000.00, respectively.

The most valuable player in the First Division will get a car, but this is outside the deal.

Best defenders in the three divisions will pocket L$100,000.00 each, while best goalkeeper also in the three divisions will take home L$100,000.00.

The best coaches in the first, second and women division will as well be given L$100,000.00 each, while the best referee and best football journalist of the season will earn similar cash prizes.

The 2019 LFA awards night will be held November 29, 2019.

Doxxbet stands to benefit as per the deal, the placement of two parameter boards at the ATS, and the Nancy B. Doe Sports Stadium in Kakata.By Sally Gaye