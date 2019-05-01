Somalia: Three to Face Firing Squad for Clan Isntigated Killings

A Mogadishu based court has sentenced three men to death by firing squad for the gruesome murder of a mechanic in Hodan District last year.

The three , Hussein Idow, Asili Ahmed and Awes Lidow were found guilty of burning to death an uncle of a man whom they had accused from marrying from a majority clan yet he was from a minor one.

The deceased, Ahmed Muktar, father of 12 who was a mechanic in Hodan District was ambushed by the three at his work place who beat him to death before setting his body a blaze.

Muktar family had said that that the attackers had descended on him , claiming that his nephew from a minority clan had wanted to marry from their majoroty clan, demanding that he warns him to cancel the plans. an exchange ensued before they descended on him.

Muktar had been in the delegation that had gone to negotiate with the bride's family before the wedding plans were made.

It is reported that the father of the bride had given his blessings to the union but the mother protested , according to the relatives.