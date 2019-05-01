Cameroon: International Day of Secretaries - Reflections On Work Improvement

A seminar to enable secretaries improve on their output took place in Douala on Friday.

Secretaries in Cameroon joined their counterparts the world over on Friday April 26, to celebrate the international Day of Secretaries. The celebration in Cameroon took the form of a seminar at the 'La Falaise Diamond' hotel in Douala which brought together women from all over the country. The themes evoked during the seminar had to do with 'the risk factors of cancer'; 'the digitalization of the duties of a secretary and 'auto evaluation and re-mobilisation towards results and performance: secretaries how to reinforce their professional efficiency at all times'.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the seminar, the Regional delegate for employment and Professional training, Bernard Claude Telep, representing the Minister said good governance de mands better productivity on the part of secretaries.

He disclosed that negotiations were underway towards the signing of a convention between his ministry and the Organisation of Secretaries and administrative assistants, OSAD to give value to the profession of secretaries by organising training courses for them. The national president of OSAD, Josephine Nzengue, who also happens to be the president of the African federation of secretaries' associations, said they decided to organise a seminar for secretaries because the job of secretaries keeps on changing.

Hence the need for secretaries to keep on upgrading their skills in order to adapt to the mutations and boost their output. She called on other secretaries who are still dragging their legs to join the association to do so in order to benefit from the numerous trainings offered by the OSAD. The view was corroborated by the patron of the event, George Mendouga, who also happens to be the chiefs of customs, Littoral I. He called on the women to mutualise their effort and attend refresher courses to upgrade their skills since secretaries are at the centre of the administration.

Prizes were awarded to some members of the association in recognition for their contributions towards the development of the association and valorising the profession of secretaries.

The International Day of secretaries is celebrated on the 3rd Thursday of the month of April every year but was shifted to Friday so as to free the women of the pressure of resuming work immediately after the celebrations.