Nigeria: Group Identifies Heroes of Last General Elections

Abuja — Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has declared that the big heroes of the last general elections are those who stood to defend democracy in the face of threats and challenges.After reviewing the elections, the group on Monday presented a report of its observers, which particularly commended the electorate and others it described as heroes.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; former Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Mohammed Wakil; and Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, are among those it praised for standing in defence of democracy.

"The election has many heroes. The greatest of these heroes are the Nigerian people who initially showed great enthusiasm until their spirits were dampened by the disgraceful conduct of politicians and elements of the security services in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

"We salute them for their patience and commitment to stick to the democratic process despite the provocation," Faith Nwadishi, acting executive director of CTA, said.The other heroes, according to the group, are some RECs who were unflinchingly committed to the task of delivering free and fair election in areas under their authority in the face of challenges thrown at them.

It singled out the REC in Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, who was adjudged by his colleagues to have presided over the most peaceful election in the cycle and who had been so commended by INEC; and his Imo counterpart, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu.

"Both men showed exemplary courage in ensuring that the elections were conducted in a manner that was free and fair in their states (of primary assignment)."Of course, these men are not the only resident electoral officers deserving of praise, but we are using them as examples of the type of service we need in the management of elections in Nigeria. We salute them and their colleagues that acted to protect the people's mandate by ensuring that their true voice is heard," CTA added.