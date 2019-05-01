Cameroon: Man Batters Son to Death

A man is said to have beaten his son to death in the Douala II subdivision. The man is said to have repeatedly warned the son against visiting a certain neighbour. He was therefore very crossed when he returned home on that fateful, Thursday April 24, to find his son in that forbidden house. Upon beating the child and in a feat of anger, hit the child with a plank, killing him instantly. The man is under police custody after narrowly escaping lynching by the public.