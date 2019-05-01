Cameroon: Lovers Fight Turns Deadl

A fight between two lovers turned fatal for a lady in the « Cite des palmiers » neighborhood in Douala last week-end. A dispute between the two erupted to a fight as the man beat life out of his sweetheart. Thinking the lady was merely unconscious, the man reportedly took her to the hospital himself but when she was proclaimed dead, he took to his heels and has never been seen since then. A man hunt has been launched by the police to compel the suspected murderer to book.