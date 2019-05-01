Cameroon: Gunmen Free SDF National Chairman

The socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West regions featured another ugly incident on April 27, 2019 when unidentified gunmen abducted the National Chairman of the SDF party, Ni John Fru Ndi a few kilometers into Kumbo, Bui division. Chairman, Fru Ndi was leading a convoy of mourners to bury the SDF Parliamentary Group leader, Hon Banadzem Joseph Lukong. He was later released on the same day with little filtering on the why of the abduction. At press time, Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi was in his Ntarinkon, Bamenda residence.

Ahead of the funeral event in Kumbo, Ni John Fru Ndi told mourners in his Ntarinkon residence that other unidentified gunmen abducted the party's member, Senator Emilia Nkeze in the neighbourhood of his Ntarinkon residence. He also regretted the abduction of his brother and some workers in his farm. At a funeral service during a stop over of the funeral convoy in Bamenda, Rev. Fr. Humphrey Tatah Mbuy and mourners recognised humility and nation building works in late Joseph Banadzem. CHOVES