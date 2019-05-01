Africa: Mauritania - Champions Nouadhibou in Seventh Heaven

FC Nouadhibou have soared to their seventh league title, and will represent Mauritania in next season's Total CAF Champions League.

Nouadhibou claimed the 2018/2019 Ligue 1 title with two games to spare after a 2-0 win over rivals ASAC Concorde on Saturday, 20 April 2019 thanks to second half strikes from Hamoye Tanjy (56th min) and Yacoub Sidi (90th min) at the Cheikha Boidiya stadium in Nouakchott.

The win took Noaudhibou's tally to 55 points, 12 points more than Concorde with six more points to play for.

The previous titles of Nouadhibou came in 2000-2001, 2001-2002, 2010-2011, 2012-2013, 2013-2014 and 2017-2018) equalling the joint record of AS Garde Nationale and ASC Police of seven titles each.