Nigeria: Govt Reads Riot Act to MDAs Over Biometrics Capturing

Abuja — Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that do not comply with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) may have their personnel costs withheld by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, who gave the warning in Abuja, stated that the IPPIS had saved over N500 billion in overheads since its implementation some five years ago .

She spoke at the opening session of a retreat on the project organised by the OAGF with the theme, "The role of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the implementation of IPPIS and its effect on workers' conditions of service and government revenue."