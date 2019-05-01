Sudan: TMC Deputy Chairman - We Will Not Allow Security Chaos

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stressed that the TMC will not allow perpetration of security chaos.

At a press conference Tuesday at the Ministry of Defence, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that the recent security chaos included the closure of crossings and bridges, the railway line, search and assault of citizens and attacks on offices of the Security and Intelligence Service, besides the assault on lands, housing facilities, the Rapid Support Forces and looting 13 million pounds of its personnel salaries, besides the phenomena of drugs and search of the regular forces.

He reviewed outcome of the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, referring to the Lack of commitment on the part of the forces of the declaration of freedom and change to what has been agreed on in the opening of bridges and roads and the passing of trains.

Lt. Gen. Daglo pointed out that the Transitional Council is engaged on protection of the citizens and their properties, asserting the keenness to put an end to all aspects of the security chaos in accordance with the law.

He reiterated the commitment of the Transitional Military Council to continue implementation of what was agreed upon and to negotiate with the forces of the freedom and change declaration.

Lt. Gen. Daglo affirmed the importance of opening the crossings and the removal of barriers and railways for the transport of commodities, food and petroleum supplies to the states.