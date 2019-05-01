Gambia: Prolific Njie Continues Revival With Second Goal

Portugal-based Gambian striker Yusupha Njie has had his goal tally soaring to two in eight games since returning from injury.

The 24-year-old recently recuperated from an abrasion that had him sidelined for months and comes on time as he leads Boavista's crusade to avoid demotion with fine margins between them and rest of the struggling sides.

Beefing up their survival chances, the striker notched in a goal on Sunday as they subdued Moreirense 3-1 at home.

Yusupha arrived on time to tap home the game's second nine minute from end of regular time after the initial shot rattled on the crossbar.

Elsewhere in Finland's top tier, Demba Savage's Honka bit the dust 3-0 as the Gambian watched on impotently against HIFK.

Over to Bulgaria, Alasana Manneh climbed of the substitutes' bench as Etar drew 1-1 in the relegation play-offs while Ali Sowe's CSKA Sofia got whopped in the title play-offs in the same Bulgarian Premier League.