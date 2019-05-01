Sudan: All Port Sudan Temp Workers to Receive Permanent Employment

Port Sudan — On Monday, the Sea Ports Corporation in Red Sea state announced a decision to appoint all temporary workers of the corporation into permanent service effective May 1.

Journalist Amin Sinada reported to Radio Dabanga that the decision includes thousands of employees and workers in different grades and considered the decision a great victory for the workers and the eastern Sudanese after violation of their rights for a long period.

He attributed the step to the pressure of the street represented by the movement in the country in addition to the sit-ins by the workers.

Regarding the ongoing sit-in in front of the Navy Forces Staff in the state capital Port Sudan, Sinada said that the city witnessed various demonstrations on Monday.

He pointed out that districts' committees went in solidarity with the forces of Freedom and Change in Port Sudan to schools and oriented the students to abide by peace and schedule of the forces of Freedom and Change so as to cut the way for the enemies of the revolution.

Port Sudan has been the site of ongoing labour unrest surrounding the increasing privatisation of parts of Port Sudan, resulting in job losses and even displacement among local stevedores.