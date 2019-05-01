30 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Wallidan Size Up Ten-Man Hawks

By Sulayman Bah

Wallidan yesterday turned on the act to humble Hawks, beating them 3-0 at the Banjul mini-stadium.

The Blue Boys went into the break leading two goals up before adding another in the second-half.

Baboucarr Jallow was the star man for the former league champions scoring twice; the first in the 26th minute, brilliantly curling in a well-timed slotted effort past the Hawks goalie before doubling the lead to 2-0 having immaculately planted a header following an Alagie Gibba's delivery in the 34th minute.

Hawks' possibilities of a comeback were ruined somewhat on the back Bala Musa Danso's dismissal for unsporting behaviour.

Walidan made the advantage count after former Brikama United and star midfielder Saikou Omar Sawo maneuvered past two markers before plastering home the third goal, his eighth this season.

Gambia

