Gambia: Brikama Cut GAF Point-Gap As Title Race Hots Up

Brikama United have returned to cut down the gap with table-topping Armed Forces to just one point making the race for the league's staked gong a heated affair.

Armed Forces Football Club (GAF) had topped matters prior to start of events but hot on the heels of a draw with Real de Banjul yesterday evening at the Independence Stadium, they are now merely a point from being equaled by Brikama United.

United sliced apart Banjul United to attain the result with two unanswered goals enough to wreak havoc for The Sateba Boys.

Adama Manneh and Modou Manneh combined to earn Brikama all points in a thrill-never-lacking showdown.

The race is an unpredictable affair with third-placed Real de Banjul and fourth-placed on thirty-one points all in the fray of things.