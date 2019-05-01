Mozambique: MSF Responds to Cyclone Kenneth

press release

New York — Less than two months after Cyclone Idai hit eastern Mozambique, Cyclone Kenneth hit the country's northern coast of Cabo Delgado province last Thursday evening, April 25. Several towns and communities are heavily damaged. Rains continue, and there are large areas that are flooded or are at risk of flooding, which increases the risk of waterborne diseases.

A Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) team in Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, assessed the nearby areas of Macomia and Matemo Island and will further assess the needs on other islands.

Since MSF started Water and Sanitation (WASH) activities in Pemba in February 2019, the international medical humanitarian organization already had a small team present in the affected area. MSF has provided emergency support in Mozambique following Cyclone Idai, which hit the country on March 14 and caused widespread damage in the port city of Beira and surrounding areas. Last week, MSF sent medical and logistical equipment to Pemba to aid with the anticipated emergency response.

Danielle Borges, coordinator of the project in Pemba, described MSF's response to Cyclone Kenneth:

"Matemo Island incurred extensive damage by Cyclone Kenneth, as well as the city of Macomia and surrounding villages.

"We are currently assessing the needs in these hard-to-reach areas in order to provide the necessary support. As a medical organization, we feel it is crucial to help the existing health services to resume their activities as soon as possible.

"Today we provided equipment for a diarrhea treatment center in Pemba, as we fear waterborne diseases will occur in the coming days in the affected area.

"Other activities will be launched very soon."