Sudan: TMC Warns of Anarchy and Security Violations

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has warned of anarchy and aspects of insecurity, stressing that it will not allow anarchy and security chaos in the country.

At a press conference in the Ministry of Defence Tuesday, member of the Transitional Military Council, Gen. Yasser Abdul-Rahman acknowledged that the youths are the revolution's leaders, affirming that the military council agreed with the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change on a real partnership to run the transitional period to take the country to safety.

He said that the Transitional Military Council has a moral duty towards the Sudanese people to move them to a modern and democratic state.

Gen. Yasser said that the national duty requires us to continue the process of negotiation with the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Meanwhile, the TMC member and spokesman, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, said that the military council will continue to stretch a white hand to the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, stressing the continuation of partnership with them to reach solutions for the issues raised.