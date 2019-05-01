Sudan: Al - Gadaref Governor Receives Memorandum of Change Forces

Al- Gadaref — The Wali (governor) in charge of al- Gadaref state, Maj. Gen. Mohieddin Ahmed al- Hadi, has received Monday, a memorandum from youths of the change forces of eastern al- Galabat, including demands for the fighting of corruption and corrupters, the control over the strategic goods and guarantee their provision to the citizens.

The memorandum has also included the treatment of the services of water, health and education issues, the equal opening of more reduction of burden of living centers, and calling for equitable distribution of development projects.

The Wali (governor) has promised to find suitable solutions for the youths of the change forces worries, the improvement of the services and development projects, realize justice, calling on the youths to effectively involve in the development of the border strip and resolving the issues facing them. He also called for ensuring the success and realization of the slogan of change and the meanings of freedom, peace and justice.