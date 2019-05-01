Sudan: Initiative of Greater Darfur Miarem for Revolution Support

Khartoum — The women of greater Darfur states has organized Monday the rally of the Darfur initiative to the sit-in yard in the Armed Forces General Command under the slogan "Freedom, Peace, Justice".

The representative of the greater Darfur in Khartoum, Nour Asham Abdul- kareem, noted that the states of greater Darfur are the states of the people of piety and the Quran citers, the bearers of the sultan Kaaba dressing, supporters of the revolution, its members in Khartoum from different Darfur states have organized a march to the sit-in area.

She added that we are happy with the revolution, demanding the accountability of the corrupters, as well as the return of citizens to their homeland, rebuilding of Darfur to return to its first course, hoping that stability would return to Darfur and Sudan.