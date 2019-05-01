Sudan: Lt. Gen. Kabbashi Meets African Union's Envoy

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, received in the Republican Palace Tuesday the African Union's envoy for Sudan, Prof. Mohamed Al-Hassan Lebad, in presence of the TMC member Gen. Yasser Abdul-Rahman.

The meeting has discussed the steps that have taken place since the visit of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to Sudan, along with a briefing on negotiations with representatives of the forces of freedom and change and the communications with the political entities and forces.

The Council has affirmed its confidence in the African Union and its keenness to work under its umbrella as regards any efforts to help Sudan overcome the current situation.

The Transitional Military Council has renewed its commitment to continue dialogue and communication with all entities.

The African Union's envoy pointed out that his mission is to help Sudan reach solutions that are created by the Sudanese themselves, adding that they are capable of doing that.