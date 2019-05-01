Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Announces New Regulation for Police Promotions

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has announced cancellation of the regulation for promotion of the police forces and issuance of a new regulation that copes with the regulations for promotion of the other regular forces.

He also announced the payment of the cash incentive for the police forces that was suspended in the year 2013, besides his donation of three-month salary for the police forces in recognition of their role in the security process.